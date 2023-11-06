Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Shares Gap Down to $37.25

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.25, but opened at $35.00. Hilton Grand Vacations shares last traded at $33.76, with a volume of 552,584 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HGV. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

