Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Gap Down to $36.49

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.49, but opened at $33.89. Sphere Entertainment shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 234,791 shares changing hands.

SPHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Sphere Entertainment Trading Down 8.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.15.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $11.13. The business had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Sphere Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.97) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPHR. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $303,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

