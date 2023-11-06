ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $66.20

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.20, but opened at $61.10. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $60.42, with a volume of 1,515,332 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $442.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOIL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,319.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,079,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735,327 shares in the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,295,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 402.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 586,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 470,010 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 404.0% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 503,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 403,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 199,081 shares during the period.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

