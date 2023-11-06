MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Down to $51.28

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.28, but opened at $36.55. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 1,255,983 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.18.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 67,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $3,887,098.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,435,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,512,083.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 200,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 100,750 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $7,140,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,726,000.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
