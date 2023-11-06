MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Down to $51.28

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.28, but opened at $36.55. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 1,255,983 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.18.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 67,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $3,887,098.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,435,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,512,083.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 200,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 100,750 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $7,140,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,726,000.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.