Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Shares Gap Up to $20.29

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.29, but opened at $21.00. Genie Energy shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 55,220 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $626.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.30.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,003 shares in the company, valued at $558,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 766.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 58,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

