United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $7.26

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $6.92. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 6,129,601 shares.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 5.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 96.0% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 140.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

