Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $8.79

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $8.46. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 502,193 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 104,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

