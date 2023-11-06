Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Gap Down to $3.15

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.05. Nerdy shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 72,750 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Nerdy in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Nerdy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $528.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.18.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $48.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 10,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,085.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,787,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,319,801.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 10,327 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $50,085.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,787,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,319,801.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,287,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 90,872 shares of company stock worth $425,432 and have sold 99,163 shares worth $371,931. Corporate insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the second quarter worth $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Articles

