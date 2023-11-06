Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Shares Gap Down to $17.14

Shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $16.61. Golden Heaven Group shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 25,390 shares changing hands.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Down 6.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.

