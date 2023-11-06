Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Down to $32.74

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.74, but opened at $31.85. Alteryx shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 506,458 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYX. William Blair began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Alteryx Stock Down 8.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.15 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

