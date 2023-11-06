EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Gap Down to $90.41

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $90.41, but opened at $88.53. EnerSys shares last traded at $87.04, with a volume of 24,310 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CL King started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EnerSys Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $908.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in EnerSys by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

