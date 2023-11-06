Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Shares Gap Down to $17.76

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $17.30. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 22,119 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

Insider Transactions at Suburban Propane Partners

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,515 shares in the company, valued at $618,593.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

