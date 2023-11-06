YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 792,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,181,811 shares.The stock last traded at $12.20 and had previously closed at $12.15.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

