Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Down to $86.61

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $86.61, but opened at $84.45. Transcat shares last traded at $86.26, with a volume of 1,265 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on TRNS. TheStreet lowered shares of Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Transcat from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

The firm has a market cap of $687.49 million, a PE ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.52.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $590,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,967.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at $171,297.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $590,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,967.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 31.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at $319,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 63,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

