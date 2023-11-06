Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 46,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 77,457 shares.The stock last traded at $40.16 and had previously closed at $40.48.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $580.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Semiconductors ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

