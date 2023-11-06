HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Gap Down to $62.69

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.69, but opened at $61.23. HCI Group shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 1,096 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCI shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $538.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,561,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCI Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 532,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HCI Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in HCI Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

