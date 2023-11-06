S&CO Inc. Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

S&CO Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,154,000 after purchasing an additional 435,591 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,643,000 after buying an additional 1,799,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,671,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,436,000 after buying an additional 246,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,519,000 after buying an additional 220,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,817. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.52 million. Research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 186.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Royalty Pharma

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,420,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.