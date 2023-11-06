S&CO Inc. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GEHC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

GEHC traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $71.68. The company had a trading volume of 516,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,368. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.