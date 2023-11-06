Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.68. 1,911,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,008,904. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

