Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 16,729 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Paradice Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health makes up approximately 4.2% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 0.83% of Encompass Health worth $56,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 285,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 99.9% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.83. 56,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

