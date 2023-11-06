LDR Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,491 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT comprises approximately 2.3% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Apartment Income REIT worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

AIRC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 46,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,503. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

