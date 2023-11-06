General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of General Motors worth $36,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $29.77 on Monday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Barclays upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

