Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.49 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after buying an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after buying an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after buying an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $56.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

