Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 35,889,550.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717,791 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $40,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $45.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Yum China

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.