Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of General Motors worth $36,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

