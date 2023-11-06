S&CO Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,850 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America makes up about 1.3% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.85% of Liberty Latin America worth $15,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $198,060.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. 96,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,261. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Liberty Latin America had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LILA. Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Latin America from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.70 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

