Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Lifted by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $173.48. 129,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,617. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.