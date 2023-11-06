Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,754 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BKLN stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $20.99. 614,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,469,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.