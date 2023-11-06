Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:COF traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.13. 302,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,272. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $438,282.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,484,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,751 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

