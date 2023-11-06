Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 97 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.54. The stock had a trading volume of 137,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

