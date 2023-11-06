Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $254,395,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $329.48. 79,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.