Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants makes up about 1.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DRI traded down $1.95 on Monday, reaching $148.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,491. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

