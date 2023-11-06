Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 887.54% and a negative return on equity of 139.56%. On average, analysts expect Armata Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,755. The company has a market cap of $78.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $5.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

