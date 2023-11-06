Keystone Financial Group Acquires New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $15.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,055.95. 28,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,558. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,886.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,966.96. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,162 shares of company stock worth $6,018,505. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.