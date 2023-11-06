Keystone Financial Group Takes $1.51 Million Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.08% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,953 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,590,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,607 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,994,000. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,965,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,088,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 122,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,433. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

