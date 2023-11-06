Keystone Financial Group Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2023

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.51. 171,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,878. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

