Keystone Financial Group Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.51. 171,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,878. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.