Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 661 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BLK traded down $4.50 on Monday, hitting $653.47. 41,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,579. The company has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $655.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $675.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $785.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

