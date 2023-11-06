Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Albany International accounts for about 0.9% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Albany International worth $23,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 5,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Insider Activity at Albany International

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $390,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Performance

Albany International Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.27. 6,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Albany International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIN

About Albany International

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.