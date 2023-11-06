Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 2,592 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 5.6% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $107.32. 2,792,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,759,811. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

Get Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.