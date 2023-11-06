Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $20,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.44. 9,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $75.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $39,018.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,534 shares of company stock worth $109,317 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

