Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 935,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $15,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bumble by 30.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bumble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Performance

Bumble stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,909. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $27.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.63 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.30 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bumble

Bumble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.