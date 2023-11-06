Granite Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 161,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Kura Sushi USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 25.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 70.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 18.8% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,912. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.74. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $710.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,654.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

