California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stake Reduced by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of California Water Service Group worth $16,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,387,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth about $19,347,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,135,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after buying an additional 292,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,313,000 after buying an additional 126,979 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,718. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.44%.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Articles

