Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of Fluor worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 46.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 2,324.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FLR. UBS Group upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

Fluor Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FLR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.80. 325,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,683. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.65 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

