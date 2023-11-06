Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $18,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $11,444,550,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,457. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.45 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $460,091. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.