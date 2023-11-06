Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,724 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $19,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 49,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 135,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,314. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,681.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,681.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,673 shares of company stock worth $887,305 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

