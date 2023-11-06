Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 123,401 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,401 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $20,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

