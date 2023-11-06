Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.95% of Agilysys worth $16,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $88.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,561. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.60. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $90.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $70,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,145.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,486 shares of company stock worth $112,842 in the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

