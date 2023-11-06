Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $17.63 Million Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 792,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $17,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

CORT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,476. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Mahoney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $773,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,642.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $72,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Mahoney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $773,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

