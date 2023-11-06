Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,292 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 77,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,888,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in S&P Global by 31.2% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 26.9% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $383.93. 97,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.26 and its 200 day moving average is $378.79. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.64 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The company has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total value of $77,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,672.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total transaction of $77,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,672.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,838 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

